BY Damir Nazarov

After Zionism announced its links with the Southern Transitional Council, it became obvious that in the future, open war against the occupiers of the Holy Land was expected by the Yemeni revolutionaries.

This news came a few days after the Ansarullah leader’s statement about Saudi Arabia and the UAE colluding with Zionism.

Do not forget that from the first days of the Saudi aggression against the Yemeni revolution, Ansarullah revealed the presence of Zionism in the camp of the aggressors.

Similar to Syria and Iraq, in Yemen, the occupiers use similar airstrike tactics. For their part, the Yemeni revolutionaries openly say that in the event of a direct attack by Zionism, Yemen will be able to hit both the Zionist bases and the colonialists themselves.

While trying to harm Ansarullah, Zionism does not hide its anti-Iranian game, thereby trying to prevent the expansion of the Axis of Resistance. After all, strengthening the position of the new ally of the Islamic Republic is fraught with increasing opportunities to resist Zionism and its allies.

Yemeni revolutionaries in the midst of this “cold war” against Zionism, in addition to demonstrating their arsenal, actively use diplomacy. The presence of Ansarullah in the Axis of Resistance allows them to develop relations with key figures of the anti-Zionist front, like Hezbollah and Hamas.

For example, in 2017, the leader of Ansarullah, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, said that they are ready to join Hezbollah in the battle against Zionism. In 2020, Yemeni revolutionaries offered to exchange Saudi prisoners for Hamas members detained in Saudi Arabia.

It is appropriate to mention the visit of Ansarullah members to Iraq and their meeting with Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba.

By collaborating with various Islamic forces within the axis of Resistance, Ansarullah demonstrates the desire and potential for future battles against the Americans and Zionists.

The imperialists know that Ansarullah has a huge military and political potential, and are inclined to develop success throughout the Arabian Peninsula.

The factor of the formation of Ansarullah as a new Islamic revolutionary force, has forced the West to organise a new intervention through the dictatorships of the Persian Gulf, but as before in the history of the support of the imperialists for Saddam Hussein against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Great Satan was defeated.

Arrogant powers do not stop trying to crush the Islamic awakening, but time is on the side of the Muslims, and the future promises great changes.

Despite the numerical superiority of the Saudi coalition and the availability of advanced technologies, the aggressor has been defeated. The use of weapons of mass destruction once again shows the methods of the Devil’s servants in the fight against the Ummah, just like before we already witnessed Zionist cluster bombs in southern Lebanon and white phosphorus in the Gaza Strip.