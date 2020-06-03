Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in the French capital of Paris, in protests against police violence and racism against black people.

Protesters demanded that the killers of Adama Traoré, a young black man who was killed in 2016 while being questioned by police, be held accountable.

The demonstration was clearly influenced by demonstrations held in the United States to protest the killing of George Floyd by police during his arrest, Le Figaro reported.

Many young people, in an ethnically mixed crowd and in a largely peaceful and peaceful atmosphere, carried banners bearing slogans associated with the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

Adama Traore’s sister and her supporters called for rallies near Paris’ main court complex.

The Paris police banned the protest, saying it violated the new coronavirus restrictions, which prohibit the gathering of more than 10 people. However, reports show that around 20,000 people joined the protest anyway, showing the extent of public anger towards systemic racism in France.

Some clashes and stone-throwing took place during the demonstration, with some protesters setting fire to garbage containers before police dispersed them to the side streets of Place de Clichy, where the Palace of Justice is located.