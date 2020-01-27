Dozens of teachers in Yemen’s southern city of Aden have held a protest rally against the Saudi-backed exiled Hadi’s government, sources said on Monday.

At the rally, the protesters stormed and closed a headquarters of the Ministry of Education in the province, calling for the payment of wages due.

The teachers mocked the response of the Hadi administration’s Minister of Education in Aden province, who had warned the teachers against “violating the Riyadh Agreement”.

Last week, Teachers Syndicate in Aden carried out a comprehensive strike in all schools, demanding a series of actions by the puppet regime.