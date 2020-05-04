The Taliban movement has on Monday claimed responsibility for an attack on a military center in southern Afghanistan, claiming that dozens of military personnel were killed and injured.

Reuters news agency quoted government officials as saying that the bombing took place late on Sunday evening.

“Dozens of enemy forces were killed and wounded in the attack,” Taliban spokesman Qari Yusuf Ahmadi said.

In late February, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement in the Qatari capital, aimed at launching the peace process in Afghanistan and ending the longest war in US history, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives and cost billions of dollars.

Through the agreement, the US hopes to end two decades of conflict and return the 13,000 US troops stationed in Afghanistan.