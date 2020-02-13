Violent clashes have broken out between coalition gunmen in Taiz, in which several civilians have been killed and wounded, local sources reported on Wednesday.

Local residents said that they have suffered the ravages of heavy fighting in some neighborhoods of the city since dawn on Wednesday, in which all kinds of light and medium weapons were used.

Residents confirmed that the clashes between the so-called “Ghazwan al-Makhlafi faction” and the “Ghadhar al-Sharabi faction”, both of them groups from the Islah Party, extended from Waday al-Qadi north of Taiz to the Aljamhwary areas in the centre of the time.

Combatants reportedly targeted houses with machine guns and artillery shells, killing a woman and injuring a girl when a shell hit their house.

Tensions erupted between the two sides after an armed ambush carried out by the Ghadhar gang against Ghazwan, which resulted in the latter being severely injured and losing his foot in an amputation surgery early last week.

While infighting between Islah militias and southern Yemeni separatists has become common in the occupied part of Yemen, the fight in Taiz is special in that the combat takes place between two militias within the same political party.