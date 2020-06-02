Residents in the town of Abu Racine in Al-Hasakah countryside in Syria’s northwest, have on Tuesday intercepted a convoy of military vehicles of US occupation forces, and forced them to return from whence they came, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

SANA quoted Syrian army forces as saying that “units of the Syrian Arab Army and a number of citizens from the town of Abu Racine intercepted a column of the American occupation forces, consisting of eight vehicles that tried enter Abu Racine, and forced them to retreat and return to their illegal bases in the area.”

The areas of the town of Abu Racine has been witnessing internal fighting among armed factions loyal to Turkish invading forces in Al-Hasakah.

On May 20, the Syrian Arab Army intercepted a military convoy of US forces heading towards the village of Um al-Khair in the western countryside of Tel Tamer, and forced them to turn back.

The United States maintains an illegal military occupation in northwestern Syria, which violates international law. The US military presence is officially maintained to aid Kurdish forces in the area.