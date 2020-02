A Syrian army unit has shot down a USA-made Turkish unmanned aircraft in the vicinity of Saraqeb, in the southeastern countryside of Idlib.

The Syrian news agency SANA reported that a unit of the army shot down a drone in the airspace of the Dadekh area in Idlib’s southeastern countryside.

The agency noted that the plane was conducting reconnaissance works for armed groups associated with the takfiri terrorist group known as Al-Nusra.