The Syrian Arab Army has entered the strategic city of Saraqeb in Idlib’s eastern countryside from different directions, and had started dismantling mines and bombs planted by terrorists in the city, hours after liberating Afes town to the north of the area.

According to Syrian official news agency SANA, the army entered the city from four directions after tightening a strategic chokehold around it.

Meanwhile, army units engaged in a fierce attack against terrorists on the al-Nayrab axis to the northeastern sides of Saraqeb, and the axis of Mardikh to the south of the city.

The army operations ended with the killing and injuring of scores of terrorists, while others managed to escape.

Saraqeb is one of the most important cities in the northwestern region of Syria, because of its location along two major highways, the Aleppo-Damascus Highway and Aleppo-Hasakah Highway.