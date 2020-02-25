Syrian army units have continued their progress in liberating the southern countryside of Idlib, liberating al-Nar hill and eight villages after battles with takfiri groups,.

News agency SANA reported on Tuesday that units of the army have fought the Jabhat al-Nusra and associated groups, which are being supported by the Turkish government.

In these battles, the Syrians liberated the villages of Ma`rat Horma, Ma`zitiya and Jabaliya in the southern countryside of Idlib, killing a number of takfiris and destroying their vehicles.

Syrian army units pursued the remains of the takfiri gangs who fled towards Deir Sunbul and Tarmala, in parallel with targeting the locations of the takfiri groups in the villages of Maarazina, Ma`rat Haramah, and Tarmala, inflicting heavy losses on them.