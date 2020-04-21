Syrian Arab Army air defences have confronted an Israeli aggression over the airspace of the city of Palmyra in the eastern countryside of Homs, as well as shooting down a number of hostile missiles, SANA news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to SANA, “at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday, our air defences intercepted and downed several enemy missiles over the city of Palmyra, before the could reach their targets.”

On March 31, Syrian air defences already intercepted several suspected Israeli missiles thy had been fired by the Israeli Air Force from within Lebanese airspace towards Homs.

During the years of the terrorist war against Syria, the Israeli enemy has repeatedly tried to intervene in support of the collapsed terrorist organisations, but all its attempts so far have failed.