Syrian air defences have confronted hostile Zionist missiles in the airspace of Hama countryside, hours after simultaneous air attacks took place on the countryside of Deir ez-Zor and Al-Sweida, SANA news agency reported.

A Syrian military source told SANA, “At approximately 9:55 PM, the Israeli enemy carried out air aggression targeting several positions in Tal Al-Sahen in Al-Sweida and Kabajab in Deir Ezzor in Hama countryside.”

As soon as the enemy missiles were discovered, the air defences managed to intercept several of the missiles.

On Tuesday evening, some military positions in Deir Ezzor and Al-Sweida were attacked by missiles, causing the death of two soldiers, injuring several others and causing material damage.

The Zionist entity of “Israel” has attacked Syria several times in the past years, often in support of terrorist takfiri forces fighting against the government of the Syrian Arab Republic.