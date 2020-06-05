Syrian army air defences have on Thursday confronted an Israeli incursion in Misyaf region, Hama countryside, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

According to SANA, Israeli warplanes targeted a military sites in the surrounding of Misyaf from within Lebanese territory. Syrian army air defences immediately confronted the hostile missiles and shot down a number of them.

The Israeli attack reportedly caused material damage, but no casualties were reported. Zionist forces have violated Lebanese territory and airspace several times over the past weeks.