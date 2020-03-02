The Syrian Arab Army has sent military reinforcements with high-quality equipment to the Idlib front just before midnight on Sunday.

A high-level field source in Idlib countryside revealed that military reinforcements of the Syrian army began reaching the fronts of the southern and eastern Idlib countryside, in order to support Syrian army units in their battles against the militants of Jabhat al-Nusra and its allies, including armed groups supported by Turkey.

The source added that the military reinforcements include modern military equipment that will be used in accordance with developments on the ground in the region.

Moreover, the same source added that the focus will now be on reversing the balance of battle, after air defence systems entered the battle to counter the Turkish warplanes that have been pushed in by Ankara in large numbers, including on the fronts of Idlib and Hama countryside.

The Syrian news agency SANA reported on Sunday that “Turkish-backed terrorists targeted two Syrian planes in the Idlib area and rural Aleppo, forcing the pilots to eject from their aircraft.”

According to the agency, the Syrian army shot down four Turkish drone aircraft over the southern Idlib countryside.

Meanwhile, the General Command of the Syrian Armed Forces announced that the airspace over the northwestern region in Syria, particularly over Idlib province, has been closed, and any aircraft that violates the Syrian airspace will be considered as a hostile aircraft that must be shot down and prevented from achieving its hostile goals.”

Turkey has de facto invaded Syria recently, seeking to support Al-Qaeda forces in their battle against the Syrian Arab Republic and to expand Turkish influence over the region.