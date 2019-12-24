The swine flu epidemic (N1N1) has spread over Yemen very quickly, leaving Yemeni families in a state of panic.

Several voices are rising, complaining about the failure of health authorities to cope with the epidemic, saying it has been killing dozens every day.

The Ministry of Health, through its official spokesman, had advised citizens not to fear the disease and said that the panic was exaggerated.

On the other hand, Minister of Health Dr. Taha Al Mutawakil announced the state of emergency and maximum readiness in all hospitals in the capital Sana’a to receive cases of the H1N1 virus.

This revealed a clear official contradiction about the epidemic and how to deal with it.

According to the National Centre for Epidemiological Surveillance in the capital Sana’a, 25 suspected cases were recorded on December 21st, with eight death cases having been reported.

Thirty-one cases were recorded on December 22nd, of which 4 death cases, and there are rapid statistics from a number of provinces, some of which have not been monitored for verity by official authorities.

Citizens complain that hospitals do not take patients seriously and refuse to receive suspected cases on the pretext of fear of transmission to other patients who are infected, which led many observers to question the work of these hospitals.

Moreover, the price of medical checks in private laboratories has reached 30,000 riyals, which is an price that many patients cannot afford to pay.

Epidemic diseases such as cholera and diphtheria have spread across Yemen in the wake of the siege and destruction wrought by the Saudi-led invaders since March 2015.