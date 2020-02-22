A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing attack at a mosque on Park Road, UK police said Friday.

According to the Police, they had charged a man named Daniel Hutton with two charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a sharp object. He is due to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Reuters reported.

Investigators do not believe the incident is terrorism-related, according to police.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the incident and said he was “deeply saddened to learn of the attack.”

“I’m deeply saddened to hear of the attack at the London Central Mosque. It’s so awful that this should happen, especially in a place of worship. My thoughts are with the victim and all those affected,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, British police reported that a man in his 70s had been stabbed in a London mosque and that another man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.