A suicide bomber has blown himself up in a suburb near the Afghan capital Kabul, killing three people and wounding dozens, a spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry said on Wednesday.

“A suicide bomber blew himself up among civilians in the Rish Khor area of the Charassiab suburb of Kabul on Wednesday morning,” Tariq Aryan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior said.

“The suicide bombing killed three people and injured dozens. The wounded were taken to hospitals for treatment,” the statement continued.

“The Afghan authorities are conducting an investigation in order to find out who is responsible for the terrorist act.”