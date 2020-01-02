Sudanese mercenary troops have left southeastern Yemen and are reportedly heading for the Arabian sea city of Mukalla, local sources said on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the Saudi-led coalition leadership informed the local authorities in the province of the departure of a military force from the al-Alam and Balhaf camps where Emirati forces are stationed.

This force is on their way to Camp Al-Rayyan in the city of Mukalla, the center of Hadhramaut province in eastern Yemen.

Sources at the Balhaf oil facility said that Sudanese mercenary forces tasked with protecting the towers left on Tuesday morning and were replaced by soldiers from the UAE-backed Shabwah Elite.

Sudanese troops from the Saudi-led aggression coalition against Yemen have already left in droves from the west coast fronts and elsewhere, many returning to Sudan.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said in early December that his country had reduced the number of its troops in Yemen from 15,000 to 5,000. The new government of Sudan is reportedly planning to withdraw completely from the conflict.