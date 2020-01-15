A Sudanese army official has on Tuesday claimed in an interview with Turkish news agency Anatolia, that his country’s authorities have decided to reduce the number of its armed forces deployed in Yemen significantly.

The Turkish agency quoted a spokesman for the Sudanese Army’s Rapid Support Forces as saying that a decision was taken to reduce the number of Sudanese military troops in Yemen from 5,000 to 657 soldiers.

On December 8, 2019, the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok announced that the number of his country’s military personnel working in Yemen within the Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia would be reduced from 15,000 to 5,000 soldiers.

These developments came after Hamdok had confirmed his intention to withdraw all Sudanese forces present in Yemen, affirming that his country’s military involvement in the Yemeni crisis is a legacy left by the regime of the ousted President Omar al-Bashir.

Hamdok stressed the need to settle Yemen war by political means.