The Sudanese transitional government has succeeded in bringing back the majority of Sudanese soldiers that had been sent to war in Yemen, Sudan’s Minister of State Omar Qamar Al-Din said.

The minister added in an interview to Russian news agency Sputnik, that the government is treating the Yemen file as “one of the problems inherited from the former regime.”

Sudanese political parties have welcomed the move, although it has been described as having taken place very late.

Under the regime of ousted ruler Omar al-Bashir, Saudi Arabia and the UAE paid Khartoum in return for thousands of Sudanese mercenaries to be used in the frontlines of the war against Yemen.