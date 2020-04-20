The Sudanese Ministry of Health announced Monday that 26 new cases of corona virus (Covid-19) have been reported, in addition to the deaths of 2 infected people.

According to epidemiological reports released On Monday, new cases of infected and deaths have been recorded in Khartoum state came a day after the total closure and 21-day curfew in the state came into effect.

This brings the total number of in cases in the country since the beginning of the epidemic to 92, and the casualty rate to 12 deaths, while the total number of cases recovered has reached 8.

The ministry stressed the importance of citizens’ commitment to implementing preventive guidelines and immediately reporting suspected cases.