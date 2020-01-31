Sudan has on Thursday officially demanded that Sudanese nationals sent by the UAE to fight alongside Haftar’s forces in Libya have to return back home.

The demand came in a press conference held by Sudanese Information Minister Faisal Mohammed Saleh, following demonstrations in front of the Sudanese Foreign Ministry and the UAE Embassy in Khartoum.

The protests denounced Abu Dhabi sending Sudanese citizens to fight and die in Libya, instead of working in security services, according to the contracts they actually signed with an Emirati company.

The minister said the Sudanese government is reaching out to the UAE about citizens sent to work in the there.

“The UAE has been called upon to respond immediately to the return of Sudanese wishing to return voluntarily to their country,”

Salah said.

The minister reiterated that young Sudanese who went on employment contracts to Abu Dhabi have often been deployed as security guards in the UAE, but others have been assigned to guard oil facilities in Libya, which is not according to the signed contracts.

Activists on social media recently posted pictures of Sudanese preparing to leave the Libyan city of Ras Lanuf on a plane carrying 275 Sudanese citizens on their way back to the capital Khartoum, after protests intensified over their dispatch.

Ras Lanuf is an industrial and residential town in northern Libya, and is home to the Ras Lanuf oil refinery.

On December 25, 2019, the British newspaper The Guardian published a report on Abu Dhabi’s involvement in financing the transfer of mercenaries to fight in Libya alongside the forces of retired Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Since April 4, Khalifa Haftar’s UAE-backed forces have launched an offensive to take control of the capital Tripoli, the seat of Libya’s Government National Accord, which is mostly backed by the West and Turkey.

This attack thwarted efforts by the United Nations to convene a dialogue conference among Libyans, as part of a UN road map to address the Libyan conflict.

Libya has been torn apart by chaos, ethnic cleansing, sectarian violence and terrorism since NATO invaders murdered Libya’s leader Muammar al-Gaddafi and overthrew the Jamahiriya in 2011.