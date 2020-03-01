Sudan’s so-called Empowerment Removal Committee, founded in order to sack influential members of the ousted Omar al-Bashir regime, announced on Saturday that it has dismissed a number of ambassadors at the Foreign Ministry for their association with the ousted former president.

“Fourteen ambassadors at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and two authorized ministers, appointed by direct decisions of Al-Bashir, were exempted, along with 35 ambassadors appointed within the framework of political and social empowerment, without taking into account the conditions of competence and conditions of work in the diplomat field,” Taha Othman, member of the committee said at a press conference in Khartoum.

However, “Thirty-four diplomats who meet the enabling criteria have been removed, and 19 administrators have been terminated at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Othman continued.

According to the official Sudanese news agency, the committee also issued a decision to dissolve the Youth and Sports Authority Registration Commission in Khartoum state.

“This decision is a victory for the will of the athletes, who seek independence of the institutions that govern and manage their activities,” Othman said, adding that “sport has also not been spared from the corruption of the former regime.”

He noted that the committee issued a decision to dissolve the Talawit Development Organization and the Fajr Charitable Foundation, noting that “its property, assets and funds will be recovered for the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning”.