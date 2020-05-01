Militias of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council have on Thursday taken control of the headquarters of the so-called 1st Marine Brigade affiliated to the Hadi puppet government on Socotra Island.

This comes after three battalions from the brigade announced their decision to join the STC militia in April, following two battalions that made the same decision last February.

Meanwhile, STC militias imposed their control over the eastern and western entrances of the city of Hadibu, the capital of Socotra, after clashes with Islah Party militants.