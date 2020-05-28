Hani bin Brik, vice president of the so-called Southern Transitional Council, has called for opening new fronts to attack the Islah Party, this thwarting recent Saudi reconciliation efforts to stop confrontations between STC militias and Hadi and al-Islah forces in Abyan province.

“Forming a southern resistance in the Hadhramaut Valley is the safest solution to resist terrorists and defeating them in the valley,” Hani Bin Brik said in a message posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

The call for forming a “southern resistance” is done to “keep all official institutions safe and free from penetration by the Muslim Brotherhood,” he added, noting this “does not require decisions or permission from any other party.”

Observers deemed Bin Brik’s remarks as clear declaration of intent to continue the battles to root out Islah from all Yemeni provinces that are still under occupation.

Some commented on Bin Brik’s announcement, saying that “the STC shows it wants to continue its battle with Islah, with a green light from the Saudis and Emiratis, to continue the efforts to try and divide Yemen in service of the US-British agenda.”