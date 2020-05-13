The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias have on Tuesday intensified their presence on the main roads and streets of Aden.

Local sources reported that STC militias pushed many military armoured vehicles and cars into the city’s streets, and erected several military checkpoints.

The deployment of separatist militias comes in anticipation of any sudden military moves against them by Hadi loyalists of the Islah Party from inside Aden, according to the sources.

The move coincided with the control of Islah party militants over former STC camps in the east of Zinjbar city in Abyan province, during a battle called Operation Alfajr Aljadeed.