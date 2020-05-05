The head of the so-called Southern Transitional Council (STC) has called on his supporters on Monday to seize all government institutions in Yemen’s southern city of Aden.

Aidarus al-Zoubaidi, a leader of the STC, which is backed by UAE, said in his speech, “We extend our hands to the liberation and independence forces to participate in the battle to liberate the people’s institutions, its resources and rights, as a first step for restoration of the homeland.”

The statement refers to all southern Yemeni separatist forces and militias, and calls on them to take over Aden and declare the independence of South Yemen as an independent state.