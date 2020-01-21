A commander in the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militia was killed in Dhalea province, southern Yemen, local sources reported on Tuesday.

Walid Saif Sukra, commander of the so called 1st Resistance Brigade in Al-Dalla province, was killed Monday evening in an armed ambush led by another commander in the same brigades.

Military sources told Almawqea Post, a pro-coalition media website, that “the commander of a battalion in the brigade called Shalal al-Damina ambushed Sukra in Naqel al-Rabaa on the main road linking Radfan and Dhalea province.”

According to the sources, a dispute broke out between the two sides over an armoured vehicle.

Walid Saif Sukra, had earlier been seriously injured in the head, when his car came under heavy gunfire from in Naqel al-Dhalea, while on his way to Aden, according to Crater Sky news website