The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council militia has taken control over control of Wadi Sala, in Abyan province, following fierce fighting against Saudi-backed forces.

According to pro-coalitipn media, the STC militias were able to expel militias loyal to the Islah Party from the valley, after six hours of fighting during which the latter suffered heavy losses and fled to areas near the Qarn al-Kalasi.

Reports of some units of Hadi loyalists and al-Islah forces refusing to take part in the fighting in Al-Tarya have surfaced, amid accusations of treason among the leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood on the front.

A spokesman for the STC in Abyan axis, Mohammed al-Naqeeb, confirmed that the “southern forces have taken full control of Wadi Sala, west of Shoqra district in the south of the country.”

“The valley is strategically important, because it was a hideout for the Brotherhood’s militias,” he said.

“The Brotherhood militias, backed by Qatar and Turkey, have suffered heavy losses in the valley with the strikes of our armed forces,” he said°

“Clashes are continuing against Hadi and al-Islah forces, but sporadically, as they continue to send in reinforcements coming from Shabwah, Ma’rib and Seiyoun,” al-Naqeeb added.

Over the past two weeks, the southern Yemeni province of Abyan has been witnessing fierce fighting between Saudi-backed forces and militias of the Southern Transitional Council, which is backed by the UAE. Though originally allies in supporting the Saudi-led invasion of Yemen, a difference in strategic goals has caused a rift between the two organisations.