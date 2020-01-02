The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) has announced the suspension of its participation in all joint committees meant to implement the Riyadh Agreement signed with Hadi’s government, in protest against the military escalation in Shabwah province, southern media sources reported on Wednesday.

Media sources cited an official in the STC as saying that the council has suspended its participation in protest against the escalation of Hadi’s forces and Al-Islah party in Shabwah.

The source explained that the STC team sent a letter to the Saudi-led Coalition Joint Operations Command, asking them to assume their responsibilities and take a decisive stand towards Hadi’s government, which they accused of working to thwart the implementation of the Riyadh agreement.

The Hadi’s government and the UAE-backed STC signed the Riyadh Agreement under the auspices of Saudi Arabia in early November, which gave Saudi forces green light to control of all the southern provinces, following clashes in Aden, but so far this agreement has not been implemented.