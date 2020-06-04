Ahmed Omar Bin Fareed, a leader in the Southern Transitional Council, had accused the Islah Party militias of carrying out three terrorist attacks in the southern provinces.

Bin Fareed said on his Twitter account: “Al-Islah militias carried out three terrorist operations against the honourable southerners in three provinces in just 10 days.”

“Bin Ali Jaber and his companions were targeted in Hadhramaut, Talal Areeq in Shabwah and Nabil al-Qaiti in Aden,” Bin Fareed explained.

“All these crimes have been managed, planned, funded and carried out from a single criminal location, and without catching the perpetrators, the killing will continue,” Bin Fareed added.