A prominent commander loyal to the Hadi puppet government has died on Tuesday after contracting the Covid-19, Yemeni sources said.

According to the sources, the commander of the Special Forces Brigade in the coalition-backed government forces, Brigadier General Mohammed al-Hajouri, died of the virus.

Hadi’s special forces are stationed at the Haradh axis, on the border with Saudi Arabia, one of the sources explained.

As of Monday evening, the total number of cases of Covid-19 has risen to 496, including 112 deaths and 23 recoveries, according to healthcare authorities in the Hadi puppet government.