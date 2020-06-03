Southern Yemeni leader Yasser Al-Yamani has accused the forces of the so-called Presidential Guards the and Islah militias, both of which support the Hadi puppet government, of the liquidation of photographer and journalist Nabil al-Qaiti in Abyan province, southern Yemen.

Yasser Al-Yamani, former leader of the Popular People’s Congress party, claimed in a series of tweets on Tuesday, that al-Qaiti was not assassinated in front of his home in Dar Saad district of Aden province as originally claimed.

According to al-Yamani, Al-Qaiti was killed in The Sheikh Salem area of the City of Zinjibar, Abyan province, with a shell launched by the so-called Presidential Guard and Islah militias.

حقيقه مقتل نبيل القعيطي في ابين بقذيفة الجيش الوطني والحرس الرئاسي شاهدوا الفيديو وتمنعوا في يديه واجزاء من جسمه كيف تقطعت من الشظايا بالقذيفة ومرتزقه محمد بن زايد يحاولوا استثمار مقتله والترويج انه تم اغتياله بينما في حقيقه الامر انه قتل على ايادي الجيش الوطني والحرس الرئاسي pic.twitter.com/uFPeRln88p — ياسر اليماني (@YaserAlyamani) June 2, 2020

“The injuries shown at the victim’s hands confirmed the information he received that he had not been shot dead, but that he had been hit with several pieces shrapnel of a shell that caused several wounds to the head, chest, hand and foot,” Al-Yamani added.

He revealed that al-Qaiti’s body was transported from Abyan province to Aden by ambulance under tight security

Al-Yamani said al-Qaiti’s assassination is “a prelude to the return of the series of assassinations committed by mercenaries in the southern provinces.”