The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) has on Monday started preparations to confront the Saudi-supported Islah Party militants in the Abyan province, sources said.

The sources affirmed that the STC militias pledged to fight and expel the Islah militants from the three districts of Modaih, al-Wadia and Lawdar.

On the other hand, a commander of the Islah militias arrived on Monday in Abyan province, according to a military official.

The commander, Mahran al-Qubati, arrived with military reinforcements in Shaqra city.

The source declared that Islah militants are ready to confront the STC militiamen and to storm Aden provinceز

Meanwhile, the Islah Party has continued to send military reinforcements from Ma’rib, Shabwah and Hadhramaut to its camps in the coastal area of Shaqra in Abyan province, in attempts to take over the STC-held areas.

The Islah Party, the Yemeni branch of by the Ikhwan movement, has recently started a full-on offensive to try capture Aden from separatist militias.