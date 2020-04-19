The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias have Saturday carried out surprise military operations targeting military reinforcements of Hadi forces and Islah Party militias in Abyan province, southern Yemen, local sources said.

According to local sources in the province, the STC militias carried out three surprise ambushes targeting military convoys, consisting of more than 12 military vehicles in Jarak , east of Al Mahfad district.

The sources explained that the military reinforcements were on their way to the Islah camps in the coastal city of Shaqra.

The ambushes left several militants of Islah dead and wounded, and a number of military pickup vehicles were destroyed.

The sources pointed to the arrival of other military reinforcements for Islah coming from Camp Akkad, led by Louay al-Zamki, to Camp Horn al-Kalasi in Shaqra, as part of the military preparations to storm Aden.

On Friday, the Islah Party announced from its military headquarters in the coastal city of Shaqra what it called the “Battle of the New Dawn”, namely its intention to storm the city of Aden, after a mediation committee failed to calm the military situation in Abyan and Shabwah.

Last weekend, Islah military leaders called on STC militias to withdraw from the city of Zinjibar, the capital of Abyan. However, in response the STC pushed military reinforcements to enforce its militias there.