The UAE-backed Southern Transition Council militia has on Monday launched a violent attack on positions of Islah Party’s militants in Shabwah province, eastern Yemen.

Local sources in the province said that the STC militia attacked Islah militants’ locations in al-Rawdha district, as well asdm a checkpoint in Habban district.

The attack resulted in several deaths and injuries among the Islah militants, while a number of them fled, the sources added.

The STC militias have stepped up their military attacks in Shabwah during the past few days, in light of Islah’s threats to storm the city of Aden.