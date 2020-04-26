A leader in the so-called Southern Resistance has said that the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council’s declaration of self-governance in the country’s southern provinces constitutes a coup.

Adel al-Hasani stated that “What is happening today in Aden is a new rebellion by the STC, sponsored by UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, in coordination with the son of late Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, Ahmed Ali.”

Al-Hasani warned of “total chaos that will engulf the southern provinces in the coming days.”

“The STC’s statement means the end of the Riyadh agreement,” he noted”, referring to the agreement between the Hadi administration and the southern Yemeni separatists.

Al-Hasani had earlier warned in an interview with Al-Jazeera of the “seriousness of the coalition’s conspiracy against Hadi’s government.”

Al-Hasani also claimed that Saudi Arabia, although officially supporting the Hadi puppet government, is also involved in dealings with the UAE against it.