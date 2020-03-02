Fadel al-Ja’adi, a leading figure in the UAE-backed Southern Translation Council (STC) in Aden has launched a verbal attack against the Islah party, the Yemeni branch of the Muslim Brotherhood.

“The Brotherhood is a tool of betrayal and defeats,” said Fadel al-Ja’adi, a member of the presidency of the Southern Transitional Council said.

“Ma’rib will inevitably fall into the hands of Sanaa’s forces after the fall of Jawf,” the separatist leader said, referring to the recent massive victory of Yemeni resistance forces in which all of Jawf was liberated from Saudi control.

Pro-UAE forces have accused the Islah Party of” handing over” their territory fronts to the National Salvation Government, especially since al-Jawf has been completely liberated.