The Vice President of the Southern Transitional Council, Hani Bin Brik has admitted that Jordanian authorities have detained three STC leaders and prevented them from returning to Yemen.

Hani Bin Brik said in a tweet that the leadership of the Council is waiting for a clarification on the circumstances of the detention of three leaders of the pro-UAE mercenaries at the Queen Alia Airport in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

“Going too far will lead to unwelcome consequences for everyone,” Ben Brik said.

The newspaper Aden al-Ghad quoted sources in the STC saying that the Jordanian intelligence service arrested a man named Shalal Shaya, security director of Aden province under Hadi, as well as STC leading figures Nasser al-Khubji and Abdul Rahman Sheikh.

The Jordanian authorities informed the detainees that they could not continue to travel to Yemen, nor enter the territory of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.