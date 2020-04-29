A group of southern political figures, led by former Southern Yemeni President Ali Nasser Mohammed, expressed concern and fear that the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council’s declaration of self-governance in South Yemen will “cause division in the South and create a regional community conflict.”

The Southern Yemeni politicians stressed the need to stop the war, achieve peace, start a dialogue between all parties to the conflict and find a just solution to the southern issue which satisfies the people of the South.

The statement called on all parties to “avoid anything that would prolong the conflict, and to ensure that the interests of the people and all that contribute to the unity of society prevail.”

It pointed out that the solution today is to stop the war and return to dialogue to solve Yemen’s problems in a peaceful way, not by using force and imposing unilateral decisions.

One of the political leaders, Yahya Mohammed al-Shuaibi, stressed that Yemen’s unity and independence are fixed issues and are the subject of national, regional and international consensus and support.

Al-Shuaibi said the STC’s announcement threatens to further complicate the Yemeni political scene, hinders the unification of the ranks, and hinders efforts to improve services for residents in Aden, who face very difficult circumstances especially after the recent flooding disaster.