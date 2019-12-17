South Yemen Movement officials have revealed that they have stepped up their diplomatic moves to counter the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council, which seeks to exploit the southern cause to further its interests.

Diplomatic sources confirmed that the President of the Supreme Council of the Revolutionary Movement, Fouad Rashid, arrived on Monday in Brussels, travelling from Saudi Arabia, in order 5o participate in a so-called “southern meeting”.

The City of Brussels will host a meeting on Wednesday and Thursday for a number of southern movement leaders, which is expected to involve a number of heads of southern political components and former presidents from the southern provinces.

The sources said that the meeting will focus on bringing the views of politicians from the southern provinces closer together and unifying their position in the upcoming Yemeni negotiations.

The upcoming meeting paves the way for a comprehensive political agreement for the Southern Yemeni issue, with the EU likely to deepem its cooperation and support for the southern separatist cause.

The sources confirmed that “the meeting will be an important step to unite the ranks in order to face the STC’s project, which seeks to exploit the southern issue for the sake of their own interests,” the Aden news agency reported.

According to the sources, the EU will play a major role in the next phase, in developing appropriate solutions to the southern issue