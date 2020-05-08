Abdul Nasser al-Bawa, nicknamed “Abu Hammam” al-Yafei, who is a commander in the so-called Southern Resistance, has survived an assassination attempt in of Aden on Thursday, local sources said.

According to the local sources, unidentified gunmen fired a barrage of bullets at Abu Hammam’s convoy in the Inma market of al-Buriqa district.

The attack left one of Abu Hammam’s companions wounded, one of the sources said.

The sources added that the motives of the attack are still not clear, nor is it publicly known whether Abu Hammam was injured in the attack.

In early August, Abdel Nasser al-Bawa already survived an assassination attempt, then perpetrated by an improvised explosive device planted on the public line in the Bir Ahmed area near his home.

Observers accused Saudi forces of being behind the attack against Abu Hammam, as they were prevented from entering Aden airport in February.