A prominent Southern Yemeni journalist has launched a verbal attack against the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), accusing it of carrying out Abu Dhabi’s agenda in southern Yemen.

“The STC did not emerge from the peaceful Southern Movement that was launched in 2007, and it is not an extension of it as its supporters are trying to pretend,” journalist Shafie al-A’abd said in a tweet.

He added that the STC is in essence, in the nature of its origins and its objectives, only an Emirati tool that Abu Dhabi uses to implement its geopolitical agenda.

This is a part of wide criticism against STC, which monopolizes the status of the main bearer of the so-called southern Yemeni cause.

The STC’s actions are rejected by the Southern Revolutionary Movement, which accuses the Council of “trading the issue for personal purposes that have nothing to do with the South and its people.”