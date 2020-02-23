Southern Yemeni military expert Khaled al-Nassi has on Saturday published a scathing attack on the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), describing the organisation as “a follower that has no decision power.”

Al-Nassi said in a series of tweets on his Twitter account that “the system demanding the secession [of South Yemen] lacks any real decision,” in reference to the Southern Transitional Council.

The expert confirmed that the UAE has contributed to the collapse of the situation in the southern provinces, making the city of Aden besieged by Islah Party’s militants.

The so-called Riyadh Agreement, signed between Hadi’s government and the STC, on the fifth of November 2019, “failed by all standards,” al-Nassi added.

He explained that the Islah Party has benefited from the Riyadh agreement through expanding its military presence, which has reached the borders of Aden city.

Al-Nassi called on the people of the southern provinces “to take a firm and strong stance, so as not to feel remorse in the end.”