The southern Yemeni academic Hussein Laqour has once again attacked the Islah Party (the Yemeni branch of the Muslim Brotherhood) and blamed them for the spread of terrorism in various parts of the Arab world.

“The Muslim Brotherhood recruits the demagogues and the teenagers and has plunged them into the strife of terrorism, while sending their children to study in London, Paris and Berlin,” Said Dr. Laqour, who is close to the Southern Transitional Council, in a tweet.

He added that groups tied to the Muslim Brotherhood “have destroyed Syria, displaced millions of its population with the support of Turkey, and are responsible for the destruction of Yemen and Libya through their terrorist gangs.”

Laqour’s remarks come as part of the UAE allies’ war against the Muslim Brotherhood and its Yemeni branch the Islah party in particular, as both sides have been fighting a fierce battle for control of the South of Yemen for nearly five years.