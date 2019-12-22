Saudi forces succeeded in buying loyalties of some of those who previously opposed it, such as certain leaders of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), in the occupied province of Shabwah.

Last week witnessed the mass resignation of more than 12 leaders of the Southern Transitional Council in Shabwah province, which observers saw as a severe blow to the UAE and its main tools in Shabwah.

Observers pointed to Saudi Arabia’s success in buying loyalties, especially from anti-government parties, in order to dismantle the ranks of opponents of its policy and its aggression.

Also in Shabwah, a member of the STC named Nasser al-Taweel, announced on Saturday his resignation from the council.

“I am Nasser al-Taweel Bahj, and with all my mental strength, I announce my resignation from the STC,” al-Taweel wrote on Facebook page.

Observers expect that the coming days will see further collective resignations of the STC in the occupied provinces of Hadhramaut and Aden, leaving it vulnerable to attacks