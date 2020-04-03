A senior leader of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) has unveiled what he claims is a plan by the Islah Party to overthrow Aden, in coordination with Saudi forces in the city.

Jamal Ben Ataf, a leading separatist representative, said the plans aim to “divide Aden into squares and separate them from each other, and to neutralise supply lines.”

“The plan to topple Aden would be carried out from within, amid the preoccupation of STC leaders with superficial issues,” he added

On Wednesday, Saudi military commander Abu Khaled, vowed to turn the tables against the STC militias. The move came during his visit to Ras Abbas camp, in the heart of Aden city.

The video showed military commander Abu Khaled, speaking to STC forces who were protesting against their lack of payment by the UAE.

Military reinforcements of the Islah Party are increasing in the coastal city of Shaqra in Abyan province. This follows the failure of the Riyadh Agreement signed between Hadi’s government and the STC in November 2019.

Originally, the STC separatists and the Islah Party, which is the Yemeni branch of the international Ikhwan movement, were allied in the war against the National Salvation Government of Yemen. However, widely differing strategic objectives have led to increased infighting between the two.