A leader in the so-called Southern Transitional Council said that “the end of Hadi and his government is near.”

Separatist politician Fadl al-Ja’adi revealed the mass departure of Hadi’s officials, and noted that those who ruled with Hadi will “leave the political scene when the negotiations for a political solution in Yemen are successful.”

Al-Ja’adi said these tools “have been part of the problem for five years of war and attrition, and therefore will not be part of the solution.”

He added that Hadi’s current officials feel that “their end is coming, so they are working to confuse the scene.”

He explained that the military mobilizations and the return of assassinations to Aden are only “the kicks of the about to be slaughtered goat” before its inevitable end.

Conflict between the STC and Saudi-backed Hadi militias has flared up again in recent weeks. Earlier reports claimed that several high-ranking separatist figures have left the STC after being offered large sums of money by Saudi Arabia.