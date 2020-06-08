Fierce clashes have broken out again on Sunday between Hadi forces and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias in Abyan province, southern Yemen.

According to the Yemen News Portal, STC militias have regained areas on the outskirts of Ja’ar city, the second largest city in Abyan province, southern Yemen.

The website quoted local sources as saying that that the STC militia repelled a large-scale attack by Hadi and Islah Party forces, hours after they had taken control of areas in the outskirts of Ja’ar city.

The STC managed to drive Hadi forces out of al-Derjaj and al-Makhzan areas and the surrounding mountains, forcing them to retreat to the outskirts of Sala valley, according to the sources.

The recent infighting left dozens of Hadi forces killed and wounded, including military commanders, among them Al-Khadhir Kurda.

A number of military vehicles belonging to the coalition-backed puppet government forces were destroyed, and six military vehicles and a large amount of medium and light weapons were seized by the STC militias during the confrontations, the sources added.

Hadi forces are trying to open a new front for the STC in Ja’ar in order to alleviate the attacks launched by the latter’s forces on fronts of Shoqra city and eastern Zinjibar city in the province.

On Saturday, the STC took control of Muraib valley near al-Arqoub area, adjacent to the coastal city of Shoqra, the military stronghold of Islah in Abyan.