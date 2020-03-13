Ahmed Qahtan, head of the Southern National Salvation Council, a Southern Yemeni movement opposed to foreign occupation, has accused Saudi Arabia of bringing terrorists into Mahrah province.

“Saudi Arabia is trying to rule Mahrah by chaos and instability, and to establish a subordinate authority that works to implement its agendas,” Qahtan, the former security director of Mahra, said during an interview in the Without Borders program, broadcasted by Al-Jazeera TV channel.

He pointed out that the Saudi forces and their military formations in Mahrah had established 25 camps and points, whose mission is to harass citizens and prevent fishermen from gaining their livelihood.

Qahtan added that the people of Mahrah would “not resort to violence unless they are forced to do so,” in reference to the continuation of Saudi forces in ignoring their legitimate demands.

The National Salvation Council’s head affirmed that “Riyadh is trying to drag the province into armed conflict, and seeks to control the land and sea ports that represent the lungs from which all Yemenis breathe, not only the people of Mahrah.”

Qahtan also threatened to target the Saudi forces that are trying to control the Shahin border crossing with the Sultanate of Oman under the pretext of “fighting smuggling”, stating that this pretext is a false claim.