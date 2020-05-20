The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council has openly mocked the Hadi puppet government and its measures to confront corona virus in the southern port city of Aden.

“The “government of corruption” claimed to be alert to face the deteriorating health situation,”Vice President of the Southern Transitional Council Hani Ben Brik said.

“It is funny how the government of corruption claims to face the deteriorating health situation of decades, blaming the STC for preventing it from carrying out its obligations towards the health situation.”

Ben Brik denied preventing the Aden health office from carrying out any duties, saying: “politicizing the issue is the filth of the Muslim Brotherhood. If they had not done this, that would have been surprising.”

The occupied province of Aden has been witnessing a large outbreak of the corona virus, which has caused the death of several people during the past month, according to medical statements.

The deteriorating health situation in the occupied southern part of Yemen comes as a result of armed conflicts between Hadi forces and the STC militias.